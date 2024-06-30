Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.