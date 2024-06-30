KOK Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $428,147.79 and approximately $148,218.91 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,600.04 or 0.99993761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012672 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00076852 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00083811 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $94,889.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.