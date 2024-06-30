Kjelti Wilkes Kellough Sells 8,273 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GETY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

