KeyCorp Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $355.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.78.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $307.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.