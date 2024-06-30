Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

