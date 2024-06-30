Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 18,423 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 130,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,552,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,889. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48.

