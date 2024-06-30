Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.