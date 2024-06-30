Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
