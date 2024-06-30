Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,821,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,980,000. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 501,484 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 1,411,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,297. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

