Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,755. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

