Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $157,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.69. 1,584,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,521. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

