Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,575.66. 155,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,845. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,579.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,499.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

