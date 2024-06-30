KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki Sells 15,168 Shares

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KALA BIO Trading Up 9.9 %
NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). As a group, research analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on KALA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
