KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki Sells 15,168 Shares

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KALA BIO Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). As a group, research analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in KALA BIO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KALA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

