JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.