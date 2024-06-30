JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1945 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS JPLD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.
About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF
