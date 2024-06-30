JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price to $45.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $116.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,628,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

