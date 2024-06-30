JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $184.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

