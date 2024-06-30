Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $99.25.

About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

Read More

Dividend History for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB)

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.