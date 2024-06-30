Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BBIB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $99.25.
About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.