JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Plans Dividend of $0.34 (BATS:BBIP)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3427 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

