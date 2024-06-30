Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Update

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

