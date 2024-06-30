John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 81,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 132,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, Scotiabank raised John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

