JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.0 million-$104.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.6 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.93.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $37.55 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,959,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

