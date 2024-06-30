Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
Shares of Jet2 stock remained flat at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Jet2 has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.43.
About Jet2
