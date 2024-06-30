Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 625,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,535. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

