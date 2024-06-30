Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

