Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $55.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRGS opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

