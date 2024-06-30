JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Nomura lowered their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Trading Down 1.6 %

JD opened at $25.84 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.