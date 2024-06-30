Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JSPR. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

JSPR stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

