James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $293.99

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 293.99 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.05). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.03), with a volume of 7,359 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.76) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.85 and a beta of 0.58.

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

