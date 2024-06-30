James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $293.99

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 293.99 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.05). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.03), with a volume of 7,359 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.76) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons Price Performance
About James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than James Fisher and Sons
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.