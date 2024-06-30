iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Reduced by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $106.78. 1,960,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,159. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

