iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 202.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.63. 3,851,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,593. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.