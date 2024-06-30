iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. 1,303,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,207. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.