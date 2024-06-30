iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. 2,389,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

