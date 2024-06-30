iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $364.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.