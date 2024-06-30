iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,180 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

