iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Reduced by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,180 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

