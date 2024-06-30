iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. 17,425,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

