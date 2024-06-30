iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 17,425,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

