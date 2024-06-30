iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock remained flat at $16.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF ( NASDAQ:TCHI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.79% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

