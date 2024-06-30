iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock remained flat at $16.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.