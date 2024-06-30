iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2121 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMHY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 66,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

