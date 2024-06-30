iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2121 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of EMHY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 66,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
