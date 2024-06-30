Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on July 5th

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2944 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

BEMB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

