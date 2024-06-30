iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS GVI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.
About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
