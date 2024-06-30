iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (GVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GVI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.