iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBHJ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.86. 7,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

Get iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.