iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on July 5th

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,606 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

