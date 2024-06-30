iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on July 5th

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1292 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,606 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.
About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
