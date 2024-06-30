iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1378 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
BATS:IBHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,039 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
