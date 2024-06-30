iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.