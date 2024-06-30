iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 130.4% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 479,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

