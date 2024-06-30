iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,222,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.78. 479,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

