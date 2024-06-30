iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. P E Global LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

