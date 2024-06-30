iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

