iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 432.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 8,202,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

